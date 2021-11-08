Seattle musicians bring ‘Dune’ to the stage

The Bushwick show is timely for another reason: It coincides with the recent release of the blockbuster adaption of the book by the French-Canadian director Villeneuve. The film surpassed box office expectations and fanned the flames of interest in the “Dune-iverse,” with longtime fans and newbies alike (re)visiting the book and its following volumes, as well as the previous (but less appreciated/camp classic) 1984 film adaptation by David Lynch.

Though it takes some liberties, the epic, 2½-hour-long movie does a good job of introducing viewers to the basic tenets of the complicated saga. The gist: It’s the year 10,191 when the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) — the chosen son of an interstellar monarchy — travels to Arrakis with his family and army to take control of the planet. This involves warring with the ruthless Harkonnen for control of the “spice” trade, evading giant sandworms and crossing paths with the Indigenous people of Arrakis, the Fremen, who live in “sietches,” villages set in the desert rocks. But Paul is also grappling with his fate, which becomes apparent to him in dreams and seems intertwined with a mysterious Fremen woman, Chani (played by pop star and actress Zendaya).

With gorgeous, desolate desert settings, Hollywood star power, intricate costumes and a whole bunch of CGI, Villeneuve has made Arrakis somewhat tangible without losing much of the book’s mystical, near-biblical qualities.

But that’s a 2½-hour movie — which covers only half of Herbert’s first Dune title (a sequel covering the second half of the book is in the works). How do you translate the book’s intricacies into a three-minute song? What if sound is your only medium? No CGI, just a sax or a viola?

“My initial instinct is to create a sort of soundtrack for Arrakis,” says Owcharuk, the pianist-accordionist. “… What would the music of the Fremen in their sietches sound like?” Owcharuk is opting for his trusted piano, and his own vocals, which he’ll layer over some prerecorded, electronic ambient samples to evoke a sense of arid emptiness.

The Bushwick program is known for having an indie, singer-songwriter feel, and Owcharuk is one of few performers opting for futuristic tunes. Musician Chris Poage is putting himself in the shoes of a spice miner on Arrakis, singing a solo accordion song, and others are evoking the harsh desert with sax, viola, guitar and bass.

One performer, writer Evan J. Peterson, will use only his voice: He’ll perform a spoken word poem inspired by the Bene Gesserit, the secretive, pseudo-religious super-powered sisterhood of spies, nuns and scientists who pull strings behind the scenes in Dune. “What I love most about them is that they are terrifyingly powerful and they do not need to flaunt it,” he says. Like them, Peterson’s power (the spoken word) may seem less obvious than brute force (of a movie or electric guitar) but it is mesmerizing.