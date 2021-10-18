No-go to Van Gogh? Check out these 3 immersive options in Seattle

Technology is also at the center of a new show at the Museum of Museums, where the top floor is dedicated to rotating, twice yearly immersive exhibits by local artists. For The Word of the Future, which opened earlier this month (through Dec. 27), Seattle artists Jacob Peter Fennell and Reilly Donovan have transformed the space into a futuristic house of worship.

Six gray pews framed by turquoise electroluminescent wire face a 10-foot-wide screen on the wall of a darkened room. Onscreen, Rorschach inkblots bleed and distort into ungraspable, constantly shifting colors and shapes. And here, too, a disembodied voice speaks as I sit in the stiff seats.

“You’re an examiner,” the voice booms down from the speakers. Is that … David Attenborough narrating the Gospel? “This method of training machines of finding out what to do by doing it is known as active learning,” the voice says, not quite making grammatical sense. “And it’s used widely in artificial intelligence.”

Though Donovan and Fennell are the artists and creators of this art show, they are not, in a technical sense, the creators of the inkblots — nor of the text, Gregorian chants playing overhead or images of rosaries and stained glass windows on screens near the entrance. At work here are several artificial intelligence entities (or “agents”), large neural models the artists fed with thousands of books on philosophy and theories of mind, or images of rosaries and stained glass windows. Then Donovan and Fennell programmed these neural networks to re-create these concepts on their own.

And, no, Attenborough did not read the “The Word of the Future.” That, too, is a computer program, one trained to read the text it generates in the voice of the famous British naturalist.

“A big part of this [show] is about how belief shapes one’s reality,” Fennell told me during a recent visit, as we sat on benches near four screens showing blurry images of rosaries and church windows. It seemed as if “the agent” had grasped the idea, but not quite the shape.

“Organized religion was one way for belief to shape communities to get together to do great things and also, to commit great atrocities,” he says. Artificial intelligence can be like that, too. It is shaped by the media it is fed and the biases of its creators. The crux of this show: AI is not some futuristic reality — it is already here, and “we need to be involved if we don’t want to end up with certain biases,” Fennell says.