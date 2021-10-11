Seattle is seeing a surge of Indigenous public art

As she talks in her Shelton garage-studio, Wilbur-Sigo, an accomplished artist and member of the Squaxin Island Tribe, sends her chisel down and around a bend in the wood. Wafers curl up and flutter to the ground, revealing the cedar’s pink flesh. When finished, this will be the shoulder of a towering “welcome figure,” a type of statue traditionally made by Coast Salish people to welcome visitors to their territories.

Slated to be installed later this year outside Chief Seattle Club’s new affordable housing development in Pioneer Square, “Grandmother Frog” — a woman clothed in yellow and green, arms bent forward at the elbows — will be the first Salish carving of its kind in downtown Seattle. And, at 21 feet tall with a 5-foot shoulder span, it’s the largest Wilbur-Sigo has ever made.

Once upright, “Grandmother Frog” will keep watch over the intersection of Second Avenue and Yesler Way. It’s a significant location: Here, amid a lagoon and tide flats, Coast Salish tribes long ago established a longhouse village called Sdzidzilalitch, “little crossing-over place” in Lushootseed. In the mid-19th century, white settlers — Henry Yesler among them — took and regraded the Coast Salish ancestral land to establish what is often called the “first neighborhood” of Seattle.

Not long after, Yesler and other leaders of the newly incorporated city passed an ordinance banning Native Americans from entering the city. (While the ban was short-lived, the exclusion of Native Americans continued in other ways.)

Now, more than 150 years later, “Grandmother Frog” will welcome people to this “sacred spot,” says Wilbur-Sigo. The new ?ál?al facility will include affordable housing for Native Americans and a wide-ranging contemporary art collection. “She’s there to protect, look over,” Wilbur-Sigo says. “Make people realize that we are here as a people, and we’re not going anywhere.”