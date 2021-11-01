For Seattle’s ballet veterans, the stage reopens with joy and anxiety

“I forgot what it was like to do a live performance,” recalls Lesley Rausch, a principal dancer starting her 20th season with PNB. “During the course of the weekend I alternated between crying bouts and smiling so much my cheeks hurt. It was just an incredible experience.”

A year ago, Rausch feared she wouldn’t have that experience again.

Like virtually every performing arts organization in the region, PNB shut down abruptly in March 2020, heeding Washington state’s public gathering ban in response to COVID-19. Ballet dancers like Rausch, along with thousands of artists, craftspeople and support staff, were sent home — and nobody knew when they would come back to work.

The forced break was particularly poignant for an older dancer like Rausch.

Unlike artists in other forms, who decide for themselves when to stop working, ballet dancers have a limited number of years before their aging bodies and chronic injuries force them into retirement. In that way, they’re a lot like professional athletes, who can’t usually play past age 40. Rausch will hit that milestone this month, and maintaining the necessary physical conditioning to leap and spin across a stage — seemingly without effort — has become increasingly demanding.

“I wake up pretty early every day,” she says, “and take a very, very, very hot shower.”

Once she’s fully awake, Rausch spends a couple of hours running through the Pilates exercises she needs to prepare her body for the rigors of the daily PNB company class. She works on everything from strengthening the little muscles in her feet that allow her to dance on her toes to gaining the stamina to make it through a 10-minute duet.