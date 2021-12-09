ArtSEA: How Seattle’s Franklin High School shaped Kenny G

That’s true whether you love his music or loathe it. But what the film reveals is that the sound says a lot about the man: earnest, upbeat, obsessed with technical mastery and forever polarizing.

Kenny G (born Kenneth Bruce Gorelick in 1956) grew up in a ranch house in Seward Park. He went to Franklin High School, where he played with the award-winning Franklin JazzLab, a groovy ensemble that had its own composer in residence: James Gardiner. Among the talking heads in the doc — jazz scholars and critics who alternately tear down and seriously consider Kenny G — Gardiner stands out as someone who knows the musician personally and recognized his talent from the start, even getting him a transformative early gig with Barry White.

“Kenny was quiet, shy and very, very smart,” Gardiner says. “The only girlfriend he had was that new soprano sax.” He stoked Kenny G’s interest by giving him a copy of Inner City Blues, a record by soul-jazz saxophonist Grover Washington Jr. Kenny G listened to it every night. “I tried to become the white Grover Washington Jr.,” he says, “but every time I played my saxophone it just sounded like me.”

That signature, smooth sound is what drew him legions of fans — and detractors. In the film, directed by Penny Lane, critics complain that the music isn’t “real” jazz, and doesn’t acknowledge its musical predecessors. (Kenny G seems unbothered by decades of such charges by what he calls the “jazz police.”) When Lane raises the question of appropriation, Kenny G is surprised. “I’ve honestly never put a lot of thought into the color of my skin and my career and my success,” he says, then pauses and decides he likely did benefit from his whiteness.