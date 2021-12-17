ArtSEA: Let there be light in South Lake Union

Amplifying the unexpectedness of this scene was the fact that it happened right next to the futuristic Amazon Spheres, in a glowing patch of six illuminated, large-scale seesaws called “Impulse.” Resembling giant fluorescent tubes set on pivot points, the seesaws have room for two people to sit at either end. When riders move, the light shifts and industrial tones emerge, adding music to the sound of grown-ups cackling as they fly and whomp.

It’s one of four new interactive light and music installations (open to the public 8 a.m.-10 p.m. through Dec. 31) recently parked in South Lake Union by Creos, a Québec company dedicated to enlivening public spaces with interactive creations by a variety of design studios. The project is part of SLU After Dark, an effort to encourage people to venture into South Lake Union in the evenings and patronize its restaurants and businesses, which have taken a hit since legions of tech employees started working from home.

The streets and sidewalks were largely empty when I visited at about 7:30 p.m. on a damp Wednesday evening. But the trees were decked out in welcoming holiday lights, and there were small groups of people, including enthusiastic children, clustered around the new artworks like moths — irresistibly drawn to light sources during these short, dark days of winter.