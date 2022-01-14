ArtSEA: Bumbershoot festival embarks on an extreme makeover

In September, Seattle Center issued a cry for help in the form of a request seeking a new producing partner to “reimagine and reinvigorate Bumbershoot.” Yesterday, we learned who was selected to execute the big makeover. New Rising Sun — a nonprofit collaborative effort boasting an optimistic name with a Jimi Hendrix connection — is led by three Seattleites well-versed in arts and entertainment production: Steven Severin (Neumos, the Washington Nightlife Music Coalition), Greg Lundgren (Museum of Museums, Out of Sight arts shows) and Joe Paganelli (McCaw Hall, The Fillmore San Francisco).

“Our vision and our goal are to transform this historic festival into a year-round brand, which fosters youth arts education, provides opportunities to our region’s artists, elevates historically marginalized voices and reimagines what a festival can be,” Lundgren said in a Seattle Center press release. New Rising Sun will partner with a variety of community groups to make this happen.

This all sounds very promising to people like me, who appreciated the years during which high-caliber visual arts and literary events were as plentiful at the festival as the opportunities to discover new favorite local bands. While the anchor event won’t return until 2023, the idea is to get back to the best parts of Bumbershoot, with “a focus on the festival’s original essential characteristics,” Severin said. “An affordable, inclusive and engaging arts and music spectacle designed to stimulate and delight with artistic excellence.”