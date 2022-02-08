Seattle artists remember longtime UW professor Michael Spafford

“He cared about me as me,” says noted Seattle artist Barbara Earl Thomas, who first met Spafford when she took one of his entry level art classes in 1969.

She recalls one early encounter with the artist, who later became both her academic adviser and one of her most cherished mentors.

“I was very painstakingly drawing something. Painstaking, painstaking,” Thomas says. “And he took my tablet, threw it on the floor and jumped on it. He told me, ‘Stop drawing like you have table manners!’ ”

Thomas took Spafford’s criticisms to heart, and believes they helped her forge her path to becoming the artist she wanted to be. More than 50 years later, her paintings and elaborate papercuts have been exhibited in museums and galleries around the world, including currently at the Henry Art Gallery.

“He was lovable, for sure,” says another of Spafford’s appreciative former students, esteemed Seattle artist Mary Ann Peters. “But he was also someone who just didn’t mince words. In my graduate review he wrote, ‘I hope Mary Ann makes dozens and dozens of paintings so she can come up with a couple of good ones.”

Those words could describe Spafford’s approach to his own artmaking.