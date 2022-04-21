Seattle launches New Deal-inspired income program for artists

In an effort to combat the unemployment and underemployment of creative workers, the city of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture is launching a program that will put artists to work. Inspired by the New Deal’s Works Progress Administration, which put artists on the national payroll during the Great Depression, ‘Hope Corps’ promises to pay roughly a hundred local arts workers “living wages” to organize projects that bring the community together. The $2 million program will employ local creatives for up to 12 months, allowing each person to earn up to $30,000. (The program does not offer benefits like health insurance and is not intended to provide full-time employment.)

The goal is simple: Putting creatives to work again, says royal alley-barnes, acting director of the city’s Office of Arts & Culture, or ARTS. “The pandemic broke us in many ways — not simply in our creative arts, [but also] in our mental health, in our ability to heal,” she says. “Getting our creative workforce from surviving to thriving to flourishing totally impacts the entire civic nature of who and how we are — it creates social cohesion.”

ARTS' alley-barnes describes the program, in the works since 2020, as a win-win wherein the employed artists will create benefits for the whole city by offering free music, theater and art courses and by creating new works of art, projects and festivals that bring the community together.

The move comes amid a pandemic-induced nationwide discussion about the precarious economic position of cultural workers and the role of state patronage of the arts as a tool for recovery and social cohesion. “It's a national movement,” alley-barnes says.

Hope Corps — funded with a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan and $1.5 million from the city’s new JumpStart Seattle payroll tax — follows in the footsteps of similar pandemic recovery programs launched in New York, San Francisco and other, smaller U.S. cities. Artists At Work, a public/private partnership, is running similar programs in western Massachusetts and Los Angeles.

The program also takes after a much older economic relief program: the New Deal-era Federal Project Number One, a four-year project established in 1935 as a subdivision of the Works Progress Administration. The project was meant to provide relief for the unemployed by hiring Americans to carry out public works projects during the Great Depression. “Federal One,” as it became known, put artists (including the now-illustrious Jackson Pollock, Mark Tobey, Jacob Lawrence and Zora Neale Hurston) on the national payroll to staff community centers, write books, create plays and paint murals in post offices, courthouses and school buildings across the nation.

But Hope Corps is different in scope in that it is not a federal but a city project and much smaller in scope: 100 creatives is just a small fraction of the city’s thousands-strong creative workforce and, for now, the program will provide work for only up to six months. The city also won’t employ artists directly, but will award grant money to various artists, arts groups and larger organizations, who can then pay individual artists to make projects come to life.

The city is earmarking $1 million for grants to projects that check a few boxes: address one of Hope Corps’ focus areas (public health, mental health and healing, food security, storytelling, social connection and belonging, and arts education); employ local creatives; and engage with underrepresented communities, among other requirements. The grant application process will open later this month, with the first projects potentially starting this fall.