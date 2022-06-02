ArtSEA: Celebrating Black brilliance and queer pride in Seattle

Speaking of things to celebrate, a long-planned event is taking place this weekend in the Chinatown-International District’s Hing Hay Park: the CHinalek festival (June 4, noon-6 p.m.), which translates to “flower” and “laughter” in CHamoru, the language of the eponymous Indigenous people of the Mariana Islands.

“We believe that flowers bring joy, laughter and healing,” write the organizers, a local group of queer and trans CHamoru and Asian artists. “This festival is a celebration of all the different ways flowers show up in our lives.”

And the blooms will be booming: There will be free flower giveaways, cardboard flowers and felt flower flags strung across the park, poetry performances, art installations and a flower-themed treasure map directing visitors to gingko trees and azaleas, as well as to places to find flower products, drinks and food in the neighborhood (of note: Hood Famous Bakeshop is creating a special flower-themed cocktail).

The festival is also the official opening celebration of flower flower, a new community art space on South Jackson Street (where you’ll find vendors selling houseplants, paintings, ceramics and more during the festival). Borne out of the Seattle Restored program, a public-private partnership that helps artists and creatives “activate” empty storefronts, the space is “not a flower shop,” the organizers say — the idea is that it can function as a greenhouse for creativity in the neighborhood.

During a visit a few weeks ago, co-founder Monyee Chau described the space (which at that point was still somewhat bare, waiting to be adorned with flowers, murals and art) as a community art studio meets creative co-working space and “baby of our collective’s dreams and hopes.” Chau co-founded the space with Lourdez Velasco, So’le Celestial and Roldy Ablao of the Guma' Gela' art collective (a group of queer CHamoru artists) and artist Jae Eun Kim.

“We really believe that art is a means to be able to create healing for our communities,” Velasco said. “Flower flower is so special because we’re hoping to create more resources and accessibility for artists. People are curious about art and don’t always have the resources — or just want to be in community to make art together. Specifically, we’re hoping that our queer and trans communities, or Black, Indigenous, people of color communities can find some of solace and sweetness here.” — M.V.S.