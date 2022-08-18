ArtSEA: Bird art for the dog days of Seattle summer

Mysterious animal tales resurface at Foster/White Gallery in Pioneer Square this weekend, where Seattle ceramicist George Rodriguez is showing a new collection of Zodiac Vessels (through Aug. 20). Rodriguez’s take on the zodiac blends stories from various traditions, so don’t go expecting the 12 sun signs. Instead, you’ll find something a lot more surprising: the expressive clay faces of a monkey, donkey, chihuahua, grasshopper, jaguar, iguana and other animals, including, yes, a bird — an approachable-looking “águila” or eagle , another national bird of note.

Each vessel is made in Rodriguez’s signature style, in which he painstakingly layers small ceramic pieces in patterns as tightly configured as feathers. The result is thickly textured and richly colored figures that have the look of a mosaic in 3D. (If you’re like me, you’ll be tempted to reach out and run your hand over the surface but, alas, we must refrain.) This show ends soon but follow Rodriguez on Instagram to watch his fascinating progress on “Let the Music Take You,” a series of larger-than-life ceramic jazz-band figures he’s creating for the Kansas City International Airport.

Also in Pioneer Square, at Greg Kucera Gallery this weekend, a show of recent work by longtime Northwest artist Ross Palmer Beecher generates a similarly tiled and tactile feeling. Quilts and Assemblages (through Aug. 20) exhibits the artist’s incredible wall hangings, woven, wired and stitched together from unconventional materials including aluminum cans, Chinese checkerboards, military patches, lotto tickets, stained glass and silk neckties.

Beecher incorporates bats and bees into some of the pieces, and sure enough, she has a way with birds, too. In “Red Crow/Yellow Crow,” she paints the creatures on top of woven gum wrappers and wired tin. Same goes for “Purple Crow” and “Blue Crow,” pieces in which she also adds sections of real trumpets, bringing horns to the chorus of birdsong.