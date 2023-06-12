A “Venn diagram” of genres keeps this Seattle dance fest afloat

“What I loved about that was we’d walk down the street and there was just buzz about what was going on,” Khambatta recalls. He remembers watching theater, dance and music fans mingle, and stumbling onto performances that were out of his artistic comfort zone.

After Khambatta moved to Seattle from the East Coast in 2001 and established a dance company here, he got to know and appreciate the local dance scene. But he didn’t find the eclectic artistic blend that had captivated him during his travels.

He wanted to bring a wider range of artists to Seattle, and to provide more opportunity for local dancers to show audiences what they were creating.

The inaugural Seattle International Dance Festival (SIDF), which offered just a few performances, didn’t quite match Khambatta’s grand aspirations. But 18 years later, SIDF has evolved into an annual platform for dance artists from around the world.

And in a city with a national reputation for its thriving contemporary dance community, SIDF is one of the few outlets that target audiences who are new to the art form.



That said, this is definitely not Dance for Dummies.