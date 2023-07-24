This ‘slow-fashion’ Seattle designer says there’s enough clothing

Hosted in collaboration with roving art collective XO Seattle , designer dan mcLean was debuting her new collection, 7:20:XO, inside the neoclassical walls of the historic movie theater. (Having served as a Banana Republic from 1994 to 2020, the building has been turned into a pop-up art gallery this summer.)

Over the past year, the Seattle-based mcLean has hosted three fashion shows and built a reputation for can’t-miss events. Preening fashionistas and grimy punks alike pack the venues and eagerly dress for the occasions, where they swirl drinks and snap photos while watching models of different ages, sizes, ethnicities and genders strut down the runway.

This night was no different. As hip-hop and pop music blasted from speakers, attendees showed off sleek, glittery outfits — recommended attire was silver and black — before the models took the floor.

Guests wore sheer black dresses, crocodile boots, lace bodysuits, floor-length sequined coats and silvery fishnet tops, and paused to pose on the red carpet in front of Mitchell Villa’s visceral painting of a wild boar hunt. At these events, Seattleites go all out.

“When it’s a dan mcLean show, it’s Fashion Week,” said one partygoer wearing a giant hat and shades.