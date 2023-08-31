ArtSEA: Bumbershoot turns up the volume on visual arts

This is good news for those of us who in recent years felt the fest had lost its way. Under the direction of mammoth producer AEG Presents, Bumbershoot had gradually traded the creative oddities and locally conjured surprises it was founded upon in favor of huge musical acts — and huge ticket prices to finance them.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

But for its 50th anniversary celebration, Bumbershoot (Sept. 2 - 3) has been reimagined with an eye toward serendipity, facilitated by a full slate of unusual acts — from pole dancing to pogo sticking to double-dutch jump-roping and something called “More Cowbell” at Memorial Stadium.

Seattle dance company Malacarne will perform around the grounds, and the fabulous Flatstock poster exhibition will be plastered across the Armory. You’ll find 50 years of Bumbershoot photos, courtesy of Photographic Center NW. And for the first time in a long time, the visual arts component of the festival will be actually visible.

In recent years, organizers seemed to be sequestering visual arts in a series of smaller and smaller rooms, like a parent trying to wean a child off a blankie by cutting it into diminishing squares.

This year, however, thanks to Seattle arts instigator Greg Lundgren — one third of Bumbershoot’s new programming team New Rising Sun — art will take ownership of the voluminous Fisher Pavilion, as well as in the Pacific Science Center courtyard.

Reviving the tradition of Out of Sight group exhibits, which Lundgren established as an indie alternative to Seattle Art Fair back in 2015, he brought in four talented curators with Northwest roots — Roya Amirsoleymani, Jaleesa Johnston, Rana San and Emily Zimmerman — to select the 60 diverse artworks on display.

When I visited during the installation process, the Fisher Stage (which will host bigger bands like Sleater-Kinney, Valerie June and Band of Horses) was under noisy construction immediately outside the open garage doors of the pavilion.

“It’s kind of like plopping a fine art show into a carnivalesque atmosphere,” Amirsoleymani commented. “We’ll see how it goes!”