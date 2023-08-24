ArtSEA: Seattle gets trolled by a Danish environmental artist

Pia the Peacekeeper sprouted up in a small grove on Bainbridge Island last weekend. Sitting in Sakai Park at 16 feet tall, this troll is crafted almost entirely of scrap and found wood — including 160 donated wooden pallets, which volunteers deconstructed and reconstructed into long “snakes” nailed together end to end.

As Bainbridge Island Park Commissioner Dawn Janow told me winkingly during my visit, “She’s probably 28 feet tall when standing up.”

Pia’s head (crafted outside Copenhagen and shipped to Seattle) is boldly geometric, almost cubist. Her somewhat scraggly hair is made from donated apple-tree branches from Poulsbo and moss gathered from nearby Strawberry Hill Park.

Her seashell and driftwood necklace? Also sourced locally. Her carved toenails are magnificent and her black eyes twinkle with mischief, thanks to a couple artfully placed screws that catch the light.

The troll is here courtesy of Danish environmental artist Thomas Dambo (whose name you may recall from the Nordic Swan he made from recycled buckets and positioned outside the National Nordic Museum last year).