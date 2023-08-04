ArtSEA: Seattle’s waterfront makeover brings new art to Alaskan Way

At last weekend’s Seattle Art Fair, Eunsun Choi’s interactive exhibit Touch Grass riffed on the Twitter meme — a shorthand insult meaning “get offline and go outside.” A regional adaptation might be “touch water,” given our many lakes and rivers and the Salish Sea lapping at the city’s doorstep.

Getting people to touch water is one of the goals of Waterfront Seattle. After years of construction, the waterfront renewal project is starting to make big reveals, this week with the fancy new entrance to the Colman Dock ferry terminal.

The new building , with its sunny orange accents, is a big ($467 million) improvement on the original, and recognizes a key fact of city culture: Locals and tourists want places where we can experience Puget Sound.

Just south of the new terminal is the new Habitat Beach, a spot that invites the public to touch water — with hands only. Since the park is primarily intended to support marine habitat and the salmon corridor, no swimming or launching (or landing) of watercraft is allowed.

When I visited the rocky slope of Habitat Beach in July, I encountered two quiet humans, three squawking seagulls and one giant red Lion’s Mane jellyfish, the last of which wasn’t so much exploring the pocket park as melting into it. It’s a lovely spot to escape the ferry traffic — though it is no pool barge…