Pacific Northwest Ballet’s new guard brings diversity center stage

A dance advisor on point

Part of the cultural shift at PNB can be credited to New York-based consultant Theresa Ruth Howard, a former professional ballet dancer and founder and curator of the project Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet.

In 2015, Howard was invited to speak about diversity and equity in ballet at a national conference in Miami. “One of my stipulations was that I’m not talking to the choir,” Howard recalls. Organizers made sure to invite a group of ballet administrators; PNB executive director Ellen Walker was among them.

“I will never forget the way she [Howard] spoke,” Walker says. “Her insight into ballet, her personal experiences, things that worked and didn’t work for her. Afterwards I waited and waited in line and said, ‘Would you be willing to have a conversation with me?’”

PNB was the first ballet company to approach Howard to help them make changes.

“I was fresh off the boat,” Howard laughs. But she was impressed by Walker’s sincere desire to make PNB a more inclusive, welcoming organization, for both employees and audiences. For Howard, working with PNB was an opportunity to put her beliefs into practice — in particular her commitment to creating organizations that put people and their lived experiences at the center of their operations.

“I always say that organizations aren’t constructs, they’re people. And I don’t work on people, I work with people,” she says. “The very interesting thing about Pacific Northwest Ballet is that you have two leaders [Walker and Boal] who are vociferously committed to change.”

While Boal does the artistic hiring and decides which ballets to program, it’s Walker who signs off on the budget: everything from a choreographer’s fee to the funds to build costumes and buy tights and pointe shoes to match each dancer’s skin tone.

“If you’re going to center the human beings who are performing, then it’s important to evaluate all the tools they use to do their jobs,” Walker says. “The tights, the shoes and the costumes, in a way that acknowledges and celebrates their individuality.”

That includes rebuilding costumes for dancers who spent their summer vacation in the sun. An internal sign posted the week dancers returned to work last month advised those whose tans might have altered their usual skin tones to report to the costume shop for an updated color match.