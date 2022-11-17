ArtSEA: New ʔálʔal Cafe brings Native food, art to Pioneer Square

Speaking of “changing worlds,” it’s a curious feeling to come upon an overturned canoe lodged high in the trees. If you look at it long enough, you start to think maybe you’re the one who is upside down. I experienced this topsy-turvy sensation last week, when I visited Micah McCarty’s new installation on the Seattle Center grounds (he’s the artist who contributed the swimming salmon to ʔálʔal Cafe).

“Sojourners Shelter in Time Canoe” (up through January) is a Coast Salish canoe carved from a cedar log and painted in red and black. It looks like it fell from the sky — or did it leap out of water? — and got caught in some branches near the Mural Amphitheater. It’s suspended next to a vertical piece of Native cedar art, the “Seattle Center Totem,” by Duane Pasco, Victor Mowatt and Earl Muldon from 1970. McCarty (a Makah Hereditary Custodian, Master Carver and former Tribal Chairman) says his artwork recalls a Makah story about canoe sojourns, and how the travelers protected themselves along the journey by carrying overturned canoes above their heads.

Indigenous stories are all around us in the Pacific Northwest, imbued in our waterways and mountaintops and earth underfoot. This month you can familiarize yourself with a few more via a variety of art exhibits.

Recently opened at the Burke Museum, Body Language: Reawakening Cultural Tattooing of the Northwest (through Apr. 16) showcases Indigenous body art past and present. As the exhibit reveals, 19th-century missionaries and federal potlatch bans both worked to suppress First Nations’ body art traditions. But for the past 10 years, Canadian tattoo artist Dion Kaszas of the Nlaka’pamux nation has been working to revive the art of Indigenous tattooing.

Kaszas curated this show — first created for the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art in Vancouver, B.C. — to highlight several distinct tattoo traditions as reflected in cultural artifacts and contemporary art. “The erasure of our identity, including our tattoos, is part of [the] imperialist, colonialist project,” Kaszas told The Vancouver Sun upon the exhibit’s debut in 2018. “We’re reaching back into the past to bring it into the present to take into the future.”