ArtSEA: For the solstice, embrace Earth with Seattle art shows

To celebrate this planetary shift — as well as the last ArtSEA of 2023 — I’m highlighting visual art that embraces the Earth. Sometimes this art gives you a hug, too, as in Seattle artist Alison Stigora’s new installation Embrace at the Bloedel Reserve on Bainbridge Island.

A site-specific, community-constructed artwork that will stay up for several months, Embrace is a simple but powerful piece that you might miss if you aren’t looking for it. (I watched a couple people do just that when I visited.) It’s located near the Sheep Sheds, just off the main garden path.

The outside of the piece is fully camouflaged in living mosses and ferns. But walk around to the back and Embrace opens into a welcoming, sheltered place of pause. Stigora based the shape on the Fibonacci spiral, that magical geometry found in so many natural forms.

Sitting on the Western red cedar bench inside the 8 x 11 x 10-foot sculpture, you’re surrounded by a rising wall of natural wooden planks, with the tall trees of the forest visible just beyond. There’s a sort of speaker effect by which sounds inside are amplified, but it’s nice to just sit quietly and contemplate your connection to nature.

(While on Bainbridge, consider stopping by another recent work of outdoor, ecologically themed art: Pia the troll , whom I wrote about in August.)

Stillness, quiet, nature — guaranteed salves for the mad dash of the holidays. And you can find all of the above at the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way. In addition to its year-round outdoor displays of artfully pruned bonsai, the museum is currently showing Stone Images XIII (through March 31), a collection of “viewing stones.”

A tradition for 1,500 or so years in China, Korea and Japan, these large, naturally formed stones are collected for the mini-landscapes (and water-scapes and celestial-scapes) suggested by their nooks, crannies and contours.

Take a glance and you might notice a grey rock flecked with color. But gaze a little longer and you start to see constellations and comets.