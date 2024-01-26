ArtSEA: Forest bathing in tree art at Northwest galleries

So let’s celebrate this milestone in proper fashion. The traditional gift for a five-year anniversary is “wood,” which is a perfect fit for the forest of tree art around town right now.

We’ll set the tone with Seattle sound designer and journalist Jeff Rice, whose current audio installation at the Jack Straw New Media Gallery in the University District is called Pando Suite (through March 8). For this project, Rice created high-fidelity field recordings of one of the largest organisms on the planet: an aspen grove in south-central Utah.

Latin for “I spread,” Pando is the name for a single quaking aspen whose stems (40,000 genetically identical trees) span 106 acres.

There are many fascinating facts about this ancient tree that looks like a forest, but Rice encourages us to listen — to its countless leaves rustling , to a thunderstorm rumbling above its massive root system , to a mysterious creature whose nom-nom noises are captured underground. (Get an audio glimpse at the links above.)