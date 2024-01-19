ArtSEA: In Seattle, vacant spaces become creative arts venues

When I pulled up, I was intrigued yet doubtful. How could such a plain structure house an instrument as elaborate as a pipe organ? Once inside, I found a charming community hall with a small stage and concession stand and, yes, a functioning 1929 theater organ that at some point had been grafted onto the old bones of the building. (Turns out the pipe organ made quite the journey from Iowa .)

I learned that Kenyon Hall has a steady lineup of cultural events, from country duos to drag cabaret. So when I got home I looked into how long it’s been open as a performance space. 108 years! How did I miss it?

It’s rare for a Seattle venue to stay put for so long. Alongside the city’s constant expansion, arts venues tend to be in flux, always coming and going. Many take a hermit crab approach, making homes in old buildings that lost their original purpose amid the changing times.