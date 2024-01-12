ArtSEA: Seattle galleries kick off 2024 with bold strokes of color

My own entry into the new year has been peppered with reminders of Seattle’s colorful past. First came the news that The Rocket — the city’s once-indispensable free music weekly, in print from 1979-2000 — has been digitized and is available for browsing online via the Washington State Library ( start time-traveling here ).

This yearslong effort was led by former Rocket editor and current music writer Charles R. Cross (who has contributed to Crosscut ), whose encyclopedic knowledge of grunge history is now a bit more accessible. I’ve only just started digging into this essential cultural archive (and personal flashback), but from an old-school perspective I already appreciate that the interface feels akin to surfing through microfiche.

In other “back in the day” music news: On January 10, KEXP kicked off a new podcast, The Cobain 50 . Based on a list Kurt Cobain famously scribbled in one of his journals , each episode will focus on the Nirvana front man’s “Top 50” albums and their influence on him and other music. Episodes will cover his connections with bands like the Pixies, Mudhoney and the Breeders, as well as less-expected list-makers like R.E.M. and the Beatles.

If this sort of Seattle music history is your 2024 mood, check out local writer Shin Yu Pai’s newly released Historylink story on influential music space The Dutchman . Operational from 1982 until it burned down in 2009, the rehearsal and recording studio in SoDo hosted the likes of Mudhoney, Nirvana and Screaming Trees, and also helped foster the city’s early hip-hop and electronic scenes.

I swear the next newsletter of the new year will look toward the future, but we’ll end this edition with one more dive into Seattle’s past: a short film about the time a legendary local skateboarder took to the roof of the Kingdome.

Kingtom: A Tom Peha Story , released on YouTube on the first of the year, is a charmingly lo-fi 20-minute doc about a legendary event in Seattle underground history. When the Kingdome was closed in preparation for its March 2000 demolition (another major cultural event), a group of skaters plotted a way to sneak onto its enticingly scalloped roof — and Tom Peha attempted to ride it.

Longtime Seattleites (myself included) remember the jaw-dropping news reports from February 21, 2000. But this insiders’ recollection, told by fellow skaters and presented by local skate shop 35th North, reveals some fascinating details (disguise! subterfuge! unexpected slipperiness!).