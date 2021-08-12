12 stops in 2 days: An arts road trip from Edmonds to Bellingham

The idea was a classic summer road trip — just add art. I had sketched out a plan that was admittedly less freewheeling than mad dash, aiming to visit an array of arts and cultural venues just north of Seattle. My companion: husband Daniel. Our vehicle: a VW van. The goal: 12 stops over two days.

Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds: Just south of the ferry landing, about 25 minutes from Seattle

That fragrant Edmonds parking lot belongs to Cascadia Art Museum, a barrel-roofed former 1960s Safeway cleverly transformed into an airy series of galleries, with a neighboring distillery and bistro. Out front, lush floral landscaping beckons visitors into the space, where the emphasis is on Northwest artists who created between the late-19th and mid-20th centuries.

Part of Cascadia’s mission is to “rescue and elevate the reputations of forgotten figures who deserve to be remembered.” So, in addition to seeing art by Northwest luminaries — such as painters Kenneth Callahan and Dorothy Dolph Jensen, photographer Imogen Cunningham and sculptor Charles W. Smith — much of the enjoyment here is in seeing wonderful pieces by lesser-known artists.

For me, this was especially the case with the exhibit Origins: Northwest Abstract Art 1920-1960 (through Oct. 10), which includes a large group of works by Oregon artist Maude I. Kerns. Her lively abstract paintings from the 1950s pulled me in like a tractor beam with their far-out Jetsons vibe. Also on view through Oct. 10: Painted with Light: Northwest Pictorialist Photography, 1910-1930; and don’t miss the well-curated gift shop.

Arts Bonus: If you’ll be in Edmonds on Aug. 14, grab tix for the groovetastic Delvon Lamarr Trio, playing two afternoon shows outside the Edmonds Center for the Arts.