ArtSEA: Gifted $300 million in art, Seattle U plans a new museum

Spring — sing hallelujah! — officially arrives with the vernal equinox (March 19), as does Pike Place Market’s annual Daffodil Day (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.), so grab a free bunch of yellow blooms to celebrate making it through the winter.

Also blossoming is a bouquet of new dance performances — which is going to mean some tough choices ahead for dance fans.

Four years after it planned to, Pacific Northwest Ballet is presenting One Thousand Pieces (March 15 - 24), the Alejandro Cerrudo piece that was supposed to take the stage March 13, 2020. Only a small audience was able to see the dress rehearsal on the eve of COVID closures — and many of those people raved about it to me.

Created in 2012, the piece was inspired by Marc Chagall’s “ America Windows ,” a 1977 stained glass installation at the Art Institute of Chicago. Set to music by Philip Glass (glass upon Glass), the large ensemble of dancers swim together — sometimes through actual water — to create unified imagery. Also on the double bill is Matthew Neenan’s playful Bacchus (2019), named for the Roman god of merriment and dipped in grape-colored costumes.