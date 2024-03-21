ArtSEA: The intricacy of intimacy, as seen on Seattle stages

Take Seattle Shakespeare’s The Bed Trick (at Seattle Center’s Center Theatre through April 7). Penned by veteran Seattle performer Keiko Green, the story is based on one of the Bard’s favorite plot devices: One woman takes the place of another in a man’s bed — and he’s none the wiser. (Really? No clue?)

Shakespeare wasn’t the first to come up with the ole switcheroo. (The medieval story my name comes from hinges on a bed trick as well.) But the conceit has always put a strain on the suspension of disbelief — not to mention raising thorny issues of coercion and consent.

Green digs in from a contemporary perspective with a script about three college women — roommates, all dealing with their own love’s labours — one of whom is a drama student troubled by the bed trick in her production of All’s Well That Ends Well. But don’t expect black-and-white answers. In a recent interview with The Seattle Times, Green said, “I hope that people don’t know who to root for.”

The bonds of friendship are also tested in Sanctuary City (at Seattle Rep through March 30). Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) and directed by Seattle’s Desdemona Chiang, the story is set in 2001, Newark, N.J., where two undocumented immigrant teens (also called “dreamers”) lean on each other for support and levity in post-9/11 America.

As “G” (Emilie Maureen Hanson) and “B” (Junior Nyong’o) navigate family strife, fear of deportation and social stigma, one makes a promise to marry the other once naturalized. But youthful promises often prove hard to keep.