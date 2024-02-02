ArtSEA: A Buddhist bug crawls through Seattle Asian Art Museum

Seattle’s theater scene is starting February strong with a slew of promising new and newish plays.

A Case for the Existence of God at ACT Theatre (Feb. 2 - 18). The setting is an office cubicle and the topic is ostensibly the terms of a mortgage, but the two characters in conversation dive much deeper in this award-winning 2022 play by Samuel D. Hunter (MacArthur “Genius” and writer of The Whale). Starring talented local actors Nathaniel Tenenbaum and Conner Neddersen (directed by John Langs), this talk between alleged opposites reveals common fears induced by financial insecurity, parenting and a shared “specific kind of sadness.”

Born with Teeth at ArtsWest (Feb. 1 - 25). In this award-winning 2022 play by Liz Duffy Adams, two 27-year-old poets meet at a pub to co-write a series of history plays — and contend with each other’s egos in the process. The writers in question are Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare (played by UW theater grads Michael Monicatti and Ricky Spaulding), which makes for quick, witty banter amid the looming threats of plague and political censorship.

Once More Just for You at Seattle Public Theater (Feb. 2 - 25). Two acclaimed locals — playwright Maggie Lee and director Amy Poisson — present a tale of time travel gone wrong (doesn’t it always?). But perhaps it works better if you aren’t trying to kill off Hitler, you’re just trying to fix a small mistake of your own. An eccentric scientist with a homemade time machine in her basement aims to find out in this world premiere.

And one last recommendation this week, for the younger arts viewer.



The 19th annual Children’s Film Festival Seattle (Feb. 2 - 10) blasts off at Northwest Film Forum tomorrow with an opening-night screening of Wall-E (Feb. 2 at the Pacific Science Center’s IMAX Theater).