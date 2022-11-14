What the Air Quality Index doesn't tell us about smoke dangers

According to the Washington Department of Ecology, Washington state and King County both hit records for days rated moderate or worse on the Air Quality Index in 2022’s smoke season, measured between June and October. The statewide average was 28 days, and King County had 46 unhealthy days.

In King County, the vast majority of those days came all at once in September and October. “This year is the first time we’ve seen widespread smoke through October, or any smoke [that month] to speak of in Western Washington,” said the Dept. of Ecology’s Andrew Wineke. Smoke days in the state increased nearly 65% between the periods of 2009-2013 and 2016-2020, according to NPR’s California Newsroom.

Smoke, composed of water vapor as well as particles 2.5 micrometers or smaller (known as PM2.5), is particularly good at lodging itself in our bodies.

Thirty times finer than a human hair, smoke particles enter our airways, navigate the trachea, branch into the bronchae and its smaller bronchioles and eventually wedge deeply into our alveoli, the small capillary-wrapped sacs that diffuse oxygen into our bloodstream while taking in the carbon dioxide we eventually breathe out. The particulate remnants of singed trees, buildings and the chemicals inside them clog these sacs and can also pass into and damage other organs.

The first people to feel smoke’s short-term effects are those in “sensitive groups,” considered vulnerable to smoke in lower concentrations, such as those over 65 or with health conditions like asthma and COPD, as well as children and outdoor workers.

The longer someone is exposed to smoke and the greater the exposure, the more likely it will cause health problems, said Dr. Coralynn Sack, an assistant professor and physician-scientist within UW’s Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences and the UW School of Medicine. The first signs include inflammation, detectable only in a blood sample. Then come noticeable symptoms, such as a cough, a headache or difficulty breathing, which may be bad enough to send someone to the doctor’s office. People may end up in the hospital with asthma attacks, strokes, heart attacks and other emergencies, and in the most dire cases, die.

In 2019, UW researchers found that people were 1% more likely to die from non-traumatic causes like strokes or heart attacks on days they’re exposed to wildfire smoke than on a typical day, and 2% more likely on the day after that exposure. One study published in 2021 found that short-term wildfire smoke exposure kills more than 33,000 people globally each year.

But many questions remain about the broader health effects more wildfire smoke has on all of us, enough to keep researchers busy for decades.

The health effects of more and longer smoke exposure

Researchers want to know more about how the amount of smoke and the length of a smoke wave affect the health of everyone, as well as the cumulative health effects of living through more smoky days overall. Earlier this year, a collaboration led by Princeton researchers estimated that wildfire activity will double or triple PM 2.5 pollution in the late summer through fall in the Western U.S. in the coming decades.

Few studies of multiweek or multimonth exposures have been done on the general population, Sack said. Some studies on wildland firefighters — who are exposed to vastly more smoke than the average person — show small declines in lung function after a season of work. There’s concern that children exposed to smoke in utero and in their early years may have impaired lung development, as well as evidence that pregnant people exposed to smoke have babies with lower birth weights.