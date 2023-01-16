Parasites are vanishing from WA waters. That should concern you

That’s not totally unfounded, said Dr. Chelsea Wood, an ecologist at the University of Washington and lead researcher on an unprecedented study about Puget Sound’s parasite biodiversity. After all, most people encounter parasites in a medical or veterinary context and consequently can’t be blamed for thinking they’re all dangerous.

But a new study supports claims that people in Washington and beyond would be smart to care about these wriggly creatures. Results suggest we should worry for them in our warming world — or at least try to understand them better — if we want to preserve biodiversity in our estuary and others.

Only about 5% of parasite species affect humans, Wood said. That segment is critical, experts say, but fear disposes us to ignore the work the other 95% do in ecosystems.

Parasites, especially those that move among many host species, can affect hosts’ behavior in ways that help energy flow through marine food webs. A fish slowed by parasitic infection, for instance, is easier for a seabird to catch.

“They're essentially giving this giant assist to the animals that live at the top of the food web,” Wood said. Parasites can also keep balance in ecosystems by putting pressure on species whose populations would otherwise balloon.

Wood’s team recreated 140 years of parasite population trends by looking for parasites in the guts of eight species of preserved Puget Sound fish specimens collected between 1880 and 2019. They found 85 different taxa of parasites, and expected to find “winners and losers” among them: Some parasites would do better as climate conditions change, others wouldn’t.

But instead they saw that as water temperature increased, the populations of parasites within one or two host species simply held steady. Parasites relying on three or more other species to complete their life cycles, which make up 52% of the parasites studied, just nosedived, with an 11% decline in parasite biodiversity every decade.

The findings not only provide a baseline for the decline, but get us closer to understanding which parasites are even here, said Dr. Maya Groner, a senior research scientist at the Bigelow Lab for Oceanography.

“It suggests that there's a lot of interesting biology that we need to learn about,” said Groner, who with Wood is a member of the Puget Sound Partnership’s Disease Working Group.

The scale of the disappearance shocked Wood. Many people expect that climate change will cause more infections and that a warmer world will be a wormier one, she said.

“I was interested in testing that because we just don't have a lot of data to weigh in on that question, even though we all have kind of this gut feeling that parasites are on the rise,” Wood said. “[I think] it says a lot about how much people are paying attention to parasite biodiversity.”

“The drops in parasites documented in their paper are eye-catching, and worrying about what they may signal about system decline,” said Dr. Jeb Byers, a parasite ecologist and professor at the University of Georgia. Byers, who has written about the need for better ways to predict climate effects on marine parasites, did not work on the study.

Many papers project marine disease increasing due to human impact including climate change, “and yet when we look carefully for evidence that parasites increase in response to environmental stresses, we don’t often see it,” said Dr. Kevin Lafferty, a senior ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey's Western Ecological Research Center and one of Wood’s mentors.

Comparing parasite disappearance to declines that have triggered conservation efforts for species people care about, Wood said, from birds to butterflies to whales, “that’s a scary number.”

A study 10 years in the making

Wood had been wanting to do this research since about 2009, as a Ph.D. student studying the difference between parasite populations in places heavily influenced by humans and those that are comparatively untouched. She realized there are differences, but no long-term data on parasite community composition or abundance through which to understand the results.

But a conversation with a mentor turned her attention to pickled fish in natural history museum collections, and the possible pickled parasites housed within them. Wood couldn’t visit aquatic ecosystems of centuries past — but could she attempt to resurrect them in the lab with the help of some well-preserved time capsules?

Pitching her project was an uphill battle. Her technique was unprecedented, and agencies reviewing her funding requests doubted she’d get useful information this way, she said. Historical reconstructions are notoriously hard to do, Byers said — one reason the resulting paper is so novel.