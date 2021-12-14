A year later, Seattle Children's remains troubled by racism issues

People with ties to Seattle Children’s recently expressed their frustrations with the hospital’s leadership. In their eyes, those at the top have fallen short in taking responsibility and acting transparently over the past year. These individuals said they want to see more clarity about the institution’s struggle with racism and equity, more accountability of the alleged harm that has occurred, and new leadership.

One former employee among those who want change in the hospital’s top brass spoke of an alleged incident last March. During a staff meeting, the individual asked why emails announcing the resignations of people of color from Seattle Children's Foundation Board of Trustees did not include the same praise as emails for white people who were leaving. The person who shared this story wished to remain anonymous because of fear of professional repercussions resulting from Seattle Children’s prominence in the community.

The individual, who identifies as a person of color, recalled getting a roundabout answer. The person who was questioned eventually made a comment to the group, wondering if those who distrust leadership should be working there.

The former employee viewed this as a veiled threat.

“It was quite shocking and kind of stopped me in my tracks a bit,” the individual said. “I started getting texts from colleagues saying, ‘Did he just say that to you?’ and I had emails coming to me saying, ‘Did he just threaten your job?’”

The incident in March was not the only reason why this person left the job, but it contributed. The former employee has had a long history with Seattle Children’s, having worked at the institution for more than a decade 一 similar to Danielson.

Danielson resigned from his leadership role at the hospital's Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic. This sparked community backlash against Seattle Children’s, a hub for the region’s medical needs.

He called out Seattle Children’s leadership for failing to address racism, including disproportionate security calls on patients of color and inadequate translation services. A year later, the hospital is working to rebuild its reputation and highlight actions it will take to remediate the harm.

“I think that Seattle Children's Hospital has decided to treat this like a PR issue, not a people issue,” Danielson said.

Last Thursday, the hospital published a 40-page quarterly report that outlines progress on its actions related to anti-racism and equity. Many of the interviews in this story were conducted before the report was published. In the introduction letter, CEO Jeff Sperring said the institution will continue working toward more equitable outcomes, but that the process will take time.

“When we released the action plan, I stated that Seattle Children’s was not yet the anti-racist organization we must be,” he wrote, noting that the hospital plans to stay the course and continue giving updates on its progress.

Among the changes at Seattle Children’s this year was the addition of Andrew Lee as the chief equity, diversity and inclusion Officer. Lee acknowledged in an interview with Crosscut that there is more work to do, but he was optimistic about the future and had faith in those at the top.

“I know that the leadership is 100% committed to this,” he said.