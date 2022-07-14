Abortion doulas in WA adjust to a post-Roe world

“We had just kind of a moment of shared comfort before we went to get our own procedures,” they said.

Today Rizzo, who is studying geography and labor studies at the University of Washington, spends some of their free time as an abortion doula.

Workers in this field like Rizzo, who has undergone training through Birthing Advocacy Doula Trainings, can help people wanting to end their pregnancies by providing information about the abortion process; offering massages and meditation; and helping them meet other needs, including child care or meal planning.

These services, which some people provide through their own doula practices, may be especially crucial after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, giving states the power to determine the legality of abortion. The decision marked a victory for some and a death knell for others, particularly in states slated to prohibit abortions. Washington law protects abortion rights, though the state may see residual impacts from Roe’s fall.

The Guttmacher Institute estimated that the number of women of reproductive age whose closest abortion clinic would be in Washington could skyrocket by up to 385%. To prepare, Gov. Jay Inslee approved $1 million to ease the impact of increased demand on reproductive care clinics. Roe’s demise left some Washington abortion doulas reflective about how they can support people who want to end their pregnancies but live in states with abortion bans.

Volunteer abortion doula Amie Newman called the decision “a gut punch.” Like Rizzo, she spreads the word about her services through her personal networks so pregnant people know they can turn to her for help at no cost. As a volunteer, Newman’s guidance can range from sharing information about where people can order abortion pills to connecting individuals with the Northwest Abortion Access Fund for financial help.

Newman gets questions related to abortion every few weeks, though she occasionally works with people more in-depth every couple of months. She said she has recently noticed an uptick in people asking her questions, like where to access abortion pills and emergency contraception.

The reversal of the landmark decision, which first became law nearly 50 years ago, drew widespread criticism. In a Pew Research Center survey of more than 6,000 Americans, nearly 60% of respondents disapproved of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, while 62% believed abortion should be legal in most or all cases.