Wenatchee's Drag Queen Story Hour met with enthusiasm, protests

Inside, the drag queens read books like I Love My Body Because and Gustavo, the Shy Ghost to a full house, the controversy online apparently fueling more interest in the event.

“Our space downstairs has the capacity for about 100, and it’s packed,” said YWCA Executive Director Rachel Todd. “It is wall-to-wall packed down there.”

Tess Davison, a longtime Wenatchee Valley resident, said she hadn’t heard of the event until the controversy arose and decided to bring her two sons, ages 4 and almost 2, to the event because of it.

“Because there was hoopla, we were able to actually find out about it and made sure we were coming and told our friends about it and are bringing more people because of it,” she said.

Davison said she and her husband believe in exposing their kids to all the “right things.” They want to teach their boys to accept all people and to create empathy and respect for diversity. She said they also want to teach them to expect diversity in this changing community.

“This community is beautiful, and we’re all lucky to live here,” she said. “But only if we continue to push it forward and to foster respect and to foster openness and to really love.”

Scott Hess and his family moved to the Wenatchee Valley four months ago and were already planning to attend the Drag Queen Story Hour with their two children, but he said they became more enthusiastic about their decision after seeing the backlash.

“Initially, we were just coming because we thought it would be a fun family thing to do, and then once we heard about it getting moved, we were more motivated to support an inclusive community,” he said.

He said he thinks everyone has a right to feel safe in their community, and that that shouldn’t be controversial.

“If we’re all about freedom, everyone should be able to exercise their freedom,” Hess said.

Todd at the YWCA said she’s worried about Smith winning a county commissioner seat and targeting the YWCA for budget cuts. She said that could impact some of the community’s most marginalized people down the road – those who utilize the YWCA’s emergency and transitional housing services.

“I’m a little worried because it sounds like he’s going to get elected as commissioner and the commissioners have a lot of sway over a big chunk of our funding, which is a bummer,” Todd said.

Todd said the funding the YWCA gets from the U.S. Department of Commerce to provide housing for low-income individuals and those with special needs is facilitated by the county commissioners. She worries that funding could be in jeopardy if Smith is elected.

But Smith said that if he wins he has no intention of cutting the YWCA’s funding.

“What they do inside their walls, it’s up to them,” he said. “That was the whole point with my post was making it so that only intentional eyes were present, not unintentional participants.”

The state of Smith’s race is still up in the air. As of the most recent ballot count, he’s 143 votes ahead of his opponent. But there are still 5,922 votes left to count, and the next update from the Chelan County Auditor’s office will be on Nov. 15.