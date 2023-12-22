What tenant protections will WA lawmakers consider in 2024?

Rent stabilization proposals

During the 2023 session, Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, introduced SB 5435 – which would hold any rent increases to at or below the rate of inflation for both residential and manufactured home tenants. The proposal would have also created a “cause of action” for tenants to seek reimbursements for rent paid above the allowed increases. The bill failed to advance beyond the Housing Committee, but the senator has plans to reintroduce an updated version next year with input from her House colleagues such as Rep. Emily Alvarado, D-Seattle.

“If you really want to take care of the continuum of folks that make manufactured home communities so particularly sympathetic and unique you're gonna have to do a broader rent stabilization effort,” she argued.

Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, who drafted companion HB 1389 last session, told Crosscut that rent stability “is one of the most, if not the most urgent issues” in the upcoming legislative session. The measure was penned in response to Ramel’s constituents who feared homelessness, and also partly in an effort to increase Washington’s housing supply.

When asked about the increased acquisition and consolidation of numerous mobile home communities around the state, Baldwin with the RHA said the housing shortage was to blame. But he argued rent caps would not encourage property managers to invest in expanding available housing.

“It's the law of supply and demand – as our supply is so far below what we need,” he said. “It artificially drives up the price and the demand for these things, and so it makes that a more valuable-looking asset to go after, because you know there is a shortage in housing and so something that is in short supply, as much as that is, is probably going to increase in value and in price.”

Trudeau said the state attorney general’s office would remain the main enforcement mechanism for all housing disputes. She said she hopes her colleagues will look for ways to empower the agency to better prosecute predatory rent practices. State law allows tenants to hire their own legal counsel – “but for people that are struggling to pay their rent, that's not even a realistic possibility.”

“I just want to emphasize it's not enough to pass a policy,” Trudeau said. “We actually have to have a policy that's going to be enforced, that the industry is afraid will be enforced.”