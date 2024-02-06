WA mobile home tenants add health complaints to investigation

A second E. coli outbreak

Elva Simmons, 72, has spent weeks buying bottled water to cover all of her household needs after receiving warning in early December of a second E. coli outbreak at her Hurst & Son community in less than a year. The Yakima Herald-Republic first reported officials had again placed the Sun Tides Community in Gleed, in Yakima County, on a boil-water notice.

Simmons told Crosscut she’s wary of boiling her water, instead preferring to purchase bottled water for guaranteed safety. She said she worries for her neighbors who are elderly or live with disabilities who may struggle to constantly boil water or venture out to the grocery store.

“I don’t have words for it anymore, they’re just horrible people,” she said of Hurst & Son. “Why do you treat others like this?”

The situation also presents an additional financial strain on tenants already living on fixed incomes and budgeting for Hurst & Son’s latest rent hikes. Simmons told the Yakima Herald she can spend upward of $100 a month to provide just enough bottled water for herself and her pets.

Simmons said she spoke with the attorney general’s office, which assured her Hurst & Son bears responsibility for addressing the water contamination and should “supply us with bottled water.”

Joseph Perkins, who works for the coliform water quality monitoring program at the Department of Health, told Crosscut that officials obtained several water samples from Sun Tides in early December. All four came back positive for coliform bacteria – one specifically tested as E. coli.

Perkins said he visited the park once more with a team of engineers to further inspect the issue and found a minor problem with the well casing. He said he suspects that the park’s septic system, while far away enough to meet all regulatory requirements, is still in close proximity to the well.

“The regulatory requirement, I don’t want to say it’s necessarily an arbitrary number, but it sort of is, right?” he said. “It’s a one-size-fits-all approach to try and provide safety, but there are some things just outside of that we can regulate. So if their ground is maybe perhaps more porous or something than normal, then you might actually need a further distance.”