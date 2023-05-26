Mossback's Northwest: A Stonehenge replica on the Columbia River

The Prince was, however, a tireless promoter of roads. He macadamized 10 miles of road near his mansion as a demonstration project. His Maryhill castle had built-in ramps on either side so guests arriving by automobile could drive right into its great hall and out the other side. Accommodating autos was the future!

His advocacy played a major role in Oregon’s construction of the scenic highway that runs along their side of the Columbia. He was a founder of the Washington Good Roads Association, which in turn led to the creation of Washington’s transportation department. The infrastructure for car worship here owes a lot to Sam Hill.

Hill traveled to Europe during World War I and was horrified at the human cost of the conflict. After visiting Stonehenge, he decided to build a replica monument at Maryhill, dedicated to those from Klickitat County who had given their lives in the war. It was inspired in part because of, as one newspaper put it, its “awe-inspiring vagueness.”

Naturally, he decided to build his replica not of stone but of his beloved concrete—more than 2 million pounds of it. He expected his concrete “stones” to last 1,000 years.

His Stonehenge included an “altar stone” like the original on which, it was then believed, Druids sacrificed humans to the gods of war. Hill believed that despite human progress, we were still sacrificing our young to the war gods. On July 4, 1918, before WWI had even ended, the monument’s altar stone was placed and dedicated—thus Maryhill’s Stonehenge is thought to be the first World War I memorial erected in the U.S. It wasn’t finished for another decade.