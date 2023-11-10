Mossback’s Northwest: The woman behind the Pacific Crest Trail

Another club member was Ella Higginson, a prominent author who ran Axtell’s successful legislative campaign and later became Washington’s Poet Laureate. The club itself was a member of the Washington Federation of Women’s Clubs, which became a voice for women’s political and cultural power in the civic sphere — and one that gained clout as women regained the right to vote in Washington in 1910. (Women had had the right to vote from 1883 to 1887, when the territorial law granting the vote was overturned by the Territorial Supreme Court.) Montgomery was an advocate for women’s suffrage, Prohibition and other causes.

She was also a lover of the outdoors. In the early 20th century, outdoor recreation was no longer the domain of men. Women played a growing role in engaging in and popularizing outings by the Mountaineers and other hiking clubs. Outdoorswomen climbed peaks and glaciers in their bloomers; they went adventuring through the Olympics, Cascades, Selkirks and beyond alongside their male counterparts. They went everywhere that men went and ushered in a new outdoor era.

Montgomery hiked with a fellow teacher, friend and hiking companion, Ida Baker, in and around Mount Baker. She traveled overseas, and twice went with writer Higginson on expeditions to Alaska in the early 1900s while Higginson was researching a travel book on the territory.

In 1926, Montgomery had a conversation with a noted climber, Joseph Hazard, and suggested that the West should have a trail like the Appalachian Trail in the East. It could run from Canada to Mexico. Hazard documented the conversation, floated the idea among outdoor clubs, and the idea of the 2,600-mile-long Pacific Crest Trail was born. Research confirming the sequence of events recently established that Catherine Montgomery can be called the “mother of the Pacific Crest Trail.”