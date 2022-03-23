Central WA shopping center defies 'malls-are-dying' narrative

She was happy to keep running her clothing store in downtown Yakima — it’s where she was most comfortable.

“The thought of [being at a mall] scared me,” Amaya said. “I always thought I wasn’t ready.”

But all that changed when she met with mall management in October.

“They showed me some numbers — the number of people who come through the mall, how many people from out of town shopped at the mall,” she said. “I did think that, you know, the mall was dead and that a lot of people were shopping online.”

But the numbers showed that this mall was not dying and could provide Amaya a path from recovery to growth post-pandemic.

Amaya relocated to the mall a month later.

The mall in Union Gap, a small Central Washington city in Yakima County of just over 6,100 people, is nearly full — thanks not just to big national anchors like Macy’s and Kohl’s, but also locally owned retailers like Wildjay.

That’s a notable contrast to the ongoing narrative that malls were dying and that people were shifting all their shopping online.

E-commerce sales in the U.S. reached upwards of 19% of all retail sales in April 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing, according to figures from the National Retail Federation. It has since declined to 15% of all sales as of February 2021.

And recent numbers from Innovating Commerce Serving Communities, a trade organization for shopping centers and other businesses, show that enclosed malls are not experiencing the rapid growth they saw in the 1980s and 1990s, but aren’t in total decline either.

Last year, there were 1,158 malls in the U.S., a 12.9% increase from 2000. In comparison, there was a 57.4% increase from the previous 20-year period ending in 2000.

Valley Mall general manager Linda DiLembo believes that people still want an in-person shopping experience, and malls and shopping centers can provide that.

And shoppers seem to desire that in-person experience more after a pandemic when people could do nothing but shop online, she said.

“There was a lot of thirst for going back into the shopping center,” DiLembo said.