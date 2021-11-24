Ghost mall goes indie: Pacific Place gets a new lease on life

Death of the mall

Malls take up a special space in the American consciousness. For many born before the 2000s, malls were places of hallmark events: First bras. First jobs. First dates. Which is perhaps part of the reason the death of the mall fascinates — with countless photo books, YouTube channels and articles (such as “50 haunting photos of abandoned shopping malls across America”) dedicated to the ghostly remains of consumerist temples.

Consumer interest in indoor shopping malls has been declining since the mid-1990s, says Vicky Howard, author of From Main Street to Mall: The Rise and Fall of the American Department Store. That’s about when Pacific Place was being built after its conception in the early ’90s as an upscale shopping destination meant to help revitalize downtown. Although the mall was almost fully leased when Madison Marquette purchased the building for $271 million in 2014, changes in retail eventually caught up with Pacific Place.

The first time Earnest Thomas of ONYX Fine Arts Collective — a nonprofit dedicated to showing artwork of Pacific Northwest artists of African descent — scoped out Pacific Place as a potential gallery location, in 2017, he noticed many empty stores, he says. “And so they gave us an opportunity. And we have been here for almost four years.”

Thomas says he’s content here. “We get people coming in here all the time from all over the world saying: ‘It’s really nice to see a fine art gallery — it’s not one of these Kmart kind of things.’” He welcomes the crop of new art businesses joining him here. And, he notes: “There are more Black businesses in here now than they ever have in the history of this mall. It's likely that it's because of the ability to afford coming in.”

But with this affordability and flexibility comes some insecurity. Marlo Miyashiro is the owner of The Handmade Showroom and Bezel & Kiln, two mall-based showrooms for independent makers, including Crystalyn Kae (vegan bags), Five Ply Design (laser-cut wood home decor) and Clay It Forward (ceramics). She has had to move within Pacific Place four times in six years because of renovations to certain spaces and new tenants moving in.

“We’re coming up on six years, and we’re hoping that we never have to move again,” Miyashiro says, noting that moving is expensive and that she loves her current set-up. “We’re gonna actually see profit this year, and then we would have to spend it on a move.”

Small business grants have helped keep Miyashiro’s businesses afloat during the pandemic, and foot traffic has picked up, particularly this past summer. While the number of shoppers waned somewhat over the fall, Miyashiro and other small businesses say they're already seeing a surge in early holiday shopping and are betting on that number increasing.