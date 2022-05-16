Why some WA nonprofits face high barriers to federal relief

"We consider ourselves the 211 for West Africans in the state,” he said, referring to the public service phone number that connects people with a variety of programs or supplies in their community. “[But] the demand for the services we provide at the center is much more than we can provide.”

Between service duties, Joof also needs to keep ahead of payroll, scheduling, rent and other operational costs. Throughout the pandemic, the center has benefited from a patchwork of community and government funding. But each grant has come with its own timeline and tangle of red tape.

With just two other employees, Joof said the center still struggles to find and apply for ongoing support from government recovery programs.

"I have one due today,” he said of a pending grant application, “but I'm not able to do it because I'm busy providing direct services.”

While small, grassroots nonprofits across Washington state have established vital links to vulnerable communities during the pandemic, many say they continue to face significant disadvantages when competing with larger legacy organizations for government recovery dollars or complying with complex spending rules.

A newly released statewide survey of nonprofits identified short application windows, late government payments, upfront matching dollars, complicated reporting requirements and other barriers that disproportionately exclude rural and Black, Indigenous and people of color-led organizations from funding. Larger nonprofits often have institutional resources for navigating the process.

“The current system is inequitable and results in communities not getting the local, culturally responsive services they need,” the survey report concluded. “It is also out of alignment with stated goals of government funders to reach BIPOC, rural, and other marginalized communities."

Some public agencies and nonprofit networks have started standing up new programs to help smaller groups build skills and resources, but nonprofit leaders say the system needs a more significant overhaul to meet community needs and alleviate the administrative burdens on recovery money.

"It's taking so much of my time,” Joof said. “It's overwhelming.”