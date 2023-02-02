Bellevue parents say consolidating schools is an equity issue

Since 2019, the Bellevue School District has seen an enrollment decline of about 1,900 students, said Melissa deVita, deputy superintendent of finance and operations, during a school district presentation.

Statewide, between the 2019-20 school year and 2021-22 (the most recent numbers available), K-12 public school enrollment declined by about 49,000 – about 4% over two years, ending two decades of growth .

In Bellevue, for every 100 students, the district gets $1.3 million, which can come from state and federal resources. That's the equivalent of nine staff members, deVita said.

The drop in enrollment would have had an impact of $20 million to the Bellevue School District’s budget, according to the district, but the state has been maintaining district budgets at pre-pandemic enrollment levels, the district reported. However, that support is expected to end by 2023-24. Federal money that was meant to support schools through the recovery from the pandemic will also run out by that date.

Bellevue district officials say 70% of that enrollment decline has been in the city’s elementary schools, and mostly in the seven schools under consideration for closing: Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge and Bellevue’s newest elementary school, Wilburton – which was built and opened in 2018 to address district overcrowding .

“We need to collapse three elementary schools, which will leave us in a stable position in the next eight to 10 years,” deVita said.

These seven schools might not be the only ones affected by consolidations. Other schools not on the list might have to absorb students from closed schools.

“I recognize that this is tough information to consume and that people get emotional about these kinds of decisions,” she said. “I know that no matter what direction the district ultimately heads in, it will have an impact. Yet if we don't look at consolidating any schools, we will still need to address the impacts of lower enrollment on our district as a whole, which could include significant layoffs across the district.”