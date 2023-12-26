This summer, Farah Eltohamy and Mai Hoang investigated allegations that one management company, Hurst & Son LLC, raised rents and fees while reducing services at the mobile home properties it had recently purchased across the state. Subscribe to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Podbean. Tenants from those parks filed complaints with the state attorney general’s office, and in October, those complaints were heard. In this episode of Crosscut Reports, we replay our interview with Eltohamy from August about the first round of allegations into Hurst & Son LLC. Then we check back in to hear the latest on the state’s investigation – and what tenants in other mobile home parks are experiencing right now.