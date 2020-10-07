Watch: Jay Inslee and Loren Culp gubernatorial debate

If you don't have time to watch the full debate, check out our recap.
About the candidates
The debate was organized by the Washington State Debate Coalition and was moderated by various journalists, including Crosscut political reporter Melissa Santos.
The candidates disagree on just about every topic, as reported by Santos earlier this month.
The next governor can already bet on facing some big leadership hurdles in 2021, including a looming budget shortfall, ongoing pandemic response, social unrest and pockets of militialike movements cropping up throughout the state.
As a two-term incumbent and former presidential candidate, Inslee is well-known, and his favorability numbers in voter polls have remained generally positive.
As a relative newcomer to the state political scene, Culp has a political story that has been shared mostly in the past few months, after he garnered a 17% plurality in the August primary among a field of 36 hopefuls.
How Loren Culp’s book tour turned into a campaign for WA governor: The first-time candidate built his political brand by refusing to enforce a voter-approved gun law as police chief — then wrote a book about it.
Loren Culp’s campaign for WA governor is costing Ferry County $138,000: The sheriff of Ferry County, where Republic is located, asked for the money in order to cover the absence of Culp as Republic's police chief.
Your voting questions, answered
With the pandemic bearing down and more federal scrutiny on voting by mail, lots of Washingtonians have expressed confusion and anxiety over casting a ballot in November. To answer and hopefully assuage those sentiments, here are a few things to know before ballots hit Washington mailboxes starting Oct. 16:
- To start off, we published an FAQ for everything you need to know to vote in 2020. Didn't see your question answered? Ask us!
- Problems registering online? Here's one important thing not to do
- Help keep elections accountable by reporting any issues you've encountered to Electionland, a national partnership between ProPublica and local newsrooms — including ours.
- The Native American Voting Rights Act was passed in Washington last year, but is it enough?
- Washington state has had a vote-by-mail system for nearly a decade. Here's what we know about how election officials keep drop boxes (and your ballot) secure.
