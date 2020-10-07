Politics

Watch: Jay Inslee and Loren Culp gubernatorial debate

The candidates addressed voters in a televised debate Wednesday night. You can rewatch the event here. 

by / October 7, 2020

The live debate covered COVID-19, protest response, state spending, federal aid and more.

Wednesday was likely the only chance that voters will get to see Gov. Jay Inslee and the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Police Chief Loren Culp, in a debate.

Inslee, the incumbent, is seeking his third term. Culp, the chief of police in the northeastern Washington town of Republic, has no prior experience as an elected official, but made headlines in 2018 when he publicly refused to enforce a voter-approved gun control measure.

About the candidates

The debate was organized by the Washington State Debate Coalition and was moderated by various journalists, including Crosscut political reporter Melissa Santos. 

The candidates disagree on just about every topic, as reported by Santos earlier this month. 

More: Loren Culp vs. Jay Inslee: Their views on guns, BLM, COVID-19 and more

The next governor can already bet on facing some big leadership hurdles in 2021, including a looming budget shortfall, ongoing pandemic response, social unrest and pockets of militialike movements cropping up throughout the state. 

As a two-term incumbent and former presidential candidate, Inslee is well-known, and his favorability numbers in voter polls have remained generally positive.

More from earlier this year: Poll: Inslee ‘way ahead’ of Culp, Eyman for Washington governor

As a relative newcomer to the state political scene, Culp has a political story that has been shared mostly in the past few months, after he garnered a 17% plurality in the August primary among a field of 36 hopefuls.  

More from Crosscut on Culp's campaign since the primary: 

How Loren Culp’s book tour turned into a campaign for WA governorThe first-time candidate built his political brand by refusing to enforce a voter-approved gun law as police chief — then wrote a book about it.

Loren Culp’s campaign for WA governor is costing Ferry County $138,000The sheriff of Ferry County, where Republic is located, asked for the money in order to cover the absence of Culp as Republic's police chief.

With the pandemic bearing down and more federal scrutiny on voting by mail, lots of Washingtonians have expressed confusion and anxiety over casting a ballot in November. To answer and hopefully assuage those sentiments, here are a few things to know before ballots hit Washington mailboxes starting Oct. 16: 

