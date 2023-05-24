The competing crises driving Seattle’s City Council election

It will be, in many ways, Seattle’s first post-pandemic election, with local, state and federal COVID-19 states of emergency now over. The city is grasping for a return to a pre-pandemic normalcy, with plenty of fledgling signs of the before-times starting to appear, from big companies mandating in-person office work to packed restaurants and sporting events. Yet the pandemic’s negative aftereffects linger.

The specter of recession looms over city budget forecasts. Street homelessness remains a visible challenge after snowballing in the early days of the pandemic, when shelters closed and many services went remote. Temporary gains in housing affordability have largely been erased by rising interest rates and a recovering housing market. Residents are fearful about crime — both petty and serious — and they’re frustrated by a general sense of public disorder.

In 2021, when Seattle last held elections for city positions, the pandemic was still a daily concern for most voters and tensions were running high over the city’s attempts to grapple with racial justice and policing during and after the protests that followed George Floyd’s murder.

In the races for mayor, citywide Council Position 9 and city attorney, law-and-order centrist candidates won against candidates who promised cuts to the police budget or were outright abolitionists. For pundits on disparate ends of the political spectrum, 2021 was seen as a backlash by voters to attempts at substantial police reform and the city’s pandemic response.

This fall, all seven district council seats are on the ballot, with the two citywide positions not up until 2025. That alone would make for a busy election season, but incumbent Councilmembers Debora Juarez, Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant and Alex Pedersen have all chosen not to run for re-election, making for an even more wide-open race.

Forty-five primary candidates are vying to represent those seven districts on the Council. As fledgling campaigns get off the ground and start to gain momentum, Crosscut spoke to campaign consultants, pollsters, pundits and representatives of big business and labor to understand what issues are top-of-mind for Seattleites this election and how the political temperature has shifted since 2021.

Will voters respond to promises of more cops and crackdowns on public disorder, or will candidates win on a message of tackling root causes with behavioral health outreach? Will the painstaking work of housing people appeal, or do voters want sweeps of homeless camps at all costs? Are voters supportive of new and expanded taxes to fund progressive causes, or will a message of conservative spending toward economic recovery resonate?