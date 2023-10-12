Watch: Seattle City Council District 4 debate

District 4 covers the U District, Wallingford, Wedgwood and northeast Seattle. The district has been represented by Councilmember Alex Pedersen, who was elected in 2019. Pedersen has decided not to seek reelection.

Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. The debate was moderated by journalists Matt Markovich of KIRO Newsradio, Hana Kim of Fox 13 and Josh Cohen of Crosscut.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Premier media partners for this year’s Seattle City Council District 3 debate series include Converge Media, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KIRO 7, KUOW Public Radio and Rainier Avenue Radio. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.