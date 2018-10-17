Schrier, Rossi vie for split-ticket voters in sole 8th District debate

Rossi, whose time in the Washington State Senate and three bids for higher office have given him the name recognition of an incumbent, sought to cast himself as a traditional Republican. He told of his immigrant family and their mining roots and growing up “eating Hamburger Helper without the hamburger.” He spun his success in real-estate as a classic American story rooted in modest beginnings and hard work. And on policy, he toed a Reagan-esque policy platform built around free-market ideology and entrepreneurialism.

On President Donald Trump, he said, "If I agree with him, I agree with him. If I don't I don't. I am not running to be The Apprentice."

He sought to create a marked contrast between himself and Schrier by accusing his opponent of marching “in more angry protests in Seattle than parades in the district” — using her membership in “The Resistance” as an attack.

Schrier, on the other hand, did what she could to tie Rossi to the least traditional of Republicans, President Trump, at any chance she could get. She called attention to Rossi’s role as a Trump delegate at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and raised the issues of the president’s tax cuts and attempted repeals of the Affordable Care Act. In a district that has historically split its vote between a Democrat for President and Republican for Congress, she was clearly attempting to bring those split-ticket voters over to her side by characterizing Rossi as a Trump surrogate.

At the same time, Schrier trotted out her credentials as a pediatrician, portraying herself as a would-be representative who is in tune with the district and uniquely capable of fixing the country’s health care system.