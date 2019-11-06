Affirmative action in trouble, $30 car tabs cruising after initial vote tally

The new measure takes particular aim at Sound Transit 3, which voters in the Puget Sound region approved three years ago to extend light rail throughout Pierce, King and Snohomish counties. The $54 billion transit package relies on higher car-tab fees, as well as increases in sales taxes and property taxes, to finance about $54 billion in projects over a 25-year period.

All along, Eyman was confident that frustration with Sound Transit would lead voters to approve his latest measure. So confident, in fact, that he delivered a victory speech at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, declaring the measure a success before the earliest vote counts were even released.

"I guess the big takeaway message to me was just that voters have a lack of trust," Eyman said Tuesday night.

He said he was thrilled that voters statewide were approving I-976 by a similar margin as they approved his first $30-car-tabs initiative back in 1999.

"It is really gratifying that it's been 20 years and the voters are saying, 'We still support it,'" Eyman said.

Sound Transit officials estimate that passage of I-976 will cost them about $20 billion through 2041, which they say could delay voter-approved transit and light rail projects. Some of that projected revenue loss will result directly from the cuts to car-tab fees, the agency estimates, while the rest will come from increased financing costs.

Under I-976, about 60 cities will also lose the ability to impose car-tab fees to pay for local projects, such as increased bus service and road maintenance.

All told, a state fiscal analysis estimates that I-976 will cause state and local governments to lose about $4 billion in revenue for transportation projects over the next six years.

Fear about what that could mean for the region’s transportation system prompted businesses to raise more than $3 million to try to fight I-976. Microsoft and Amazon were the top donors to the campaign to defeat the measure, joining labor groups in urging voters to reject it.

The No on 976 campaign — which spent $4.4 million, as of the latest public records — ran TV ads focusing on how the measure would hurt transportation infrastructure around the state, while placing somewhat less emphasis on how it would delay light-rail projects in the Puget Sound.

Eyman has said that approval of I-976 won’t cause a transportation crisis, but instead will force government agencies to prioritize their spending and stop taking advantage of taxpayers.