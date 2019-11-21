Things to do in Seattle: Nov. 21 - 27

Judith and Holofernes, by Artemisia Gentileschi (Courtesy of SAM), and Gina Siciliano's graphic novel about the Baroque painter (Courtesy of Fantagraphics)

Gina Siciliano on Artemisia Gentileschi

Last weekend, an oil painting by Artemisia Gentileschi sold at a Paris auction for $6.1 million, setting a record for the Italian painter, who died in 1656. One of a handful of professional women painters during the Baroque era, Gentileschi is finally getting her due — not just in the fickle art-buying market, but widely, as more people recognize her remarkable painterly skills and the sharp female gaze she brought to paintings of biblical and mythical scenes. In a debut graphic novel, I Know What I Am, Seattle artist Gina Siciliano pays tribute to Gentileschi’s work via beautiful scenes rendered — incredibly! — in ballpoint pen, and a meticulous re-creation of the context in which Gentileschi lived. “I didn’t want to just use her work as a jumping-off point for my own expression,” Siciliano told me in an interview. “I wanted to get inside her head.” Siciliano and Gentileschi have a lot in common, including Italian heritage, unstoppable artistic drive and surviving sexual abuse. (Gentileschi was raped by her painting tutor, whose face she famously inserted into her painting of Judith beheading Holofernes, currently on view at Seattle Art Museum in Flesh and Blood.) During her upcoming “My Favorite Things” talk at SAM, Siciliano will share insights and some of the voluminous knowledge she amassed during the seven-year creation of her book — which in the introduction she says is really about “the determination and will it takes to live an artist life, no matter what.” –B.D.

If you go: My Favorite Things tour with Gina Siciliano at SAM, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. (Free with admission)