Cleared for landing: $20M in new art installations at Sea-Tac

The mosaic artwork, titled “Yellow Fog,” is just one of many dozens of installations, sculptures and paintings by local and national artists dispersed across seemingly all corners of Sea-Tac Airport, totaling an estimated value of roughly $35 million.

Frank Stella's "York Factory A" hangs in Concourse A at Sea-Tac Airport. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Despite that impressive visual arts cred, the airport is probably better known for its music program, which features Seattle-based buskers and locally sourced overhead music.

Sea-Tac is counting on people slowing down to look, however, with a new plan to spend $20 million on public art by 2025, doubling its current spending. The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, voted in November to reinstate an earlier policy mandating that 1% of capital projects costs go toward purchasing and commissioning artwork. Initially established in 2000, the Port's “one percent for art” program had been whittled down to 0.5% during the 2008 recession.

The newly expanded budget will also help to increase the airport’s public art programming. The Port also plans to expand art commissions to its new cruise terminal near Terminal 46.

In charge of much of the plan is Tommy Gregory, the Port’s senior art manager and curator. Gregory is as passionate as one gets about airport art. He truly believes that it “reminds us that we’re human beings … not just a number on a ticket.”