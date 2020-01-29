Seattle Symphony’s new conductor feels the music in his hair

Pacing the square podium as if it is a short runway, Dausgaard springs from his haunches, his arms flying and baton whipping the air, his eyes darting from strings to percussion. In one passage, he looks like he’s toiling over an ironing board — his way of eliciting a gluey, grinding effect from the strings. Rite of Spring is all about pagan rituals, and Maestro Dausgaard is ever the whirling wizard.

“I have to feel the music from the bottom of my feet to the ends of my hair,” Dausgaard says. By all appearances, that’s exactly what happens when he takes the stage at Benaroya Hall.

Born in Copenhagen in 1963, Dausgaard started his musical career as a kid playing guitar in a rock band. (It wasn’t until the band landed a Danish TV gig that the members realized they hadn’t settled on a name.)

Dausgaard has been principal guest conductor for the Seattle Symphony Orchestra (SSO) since 2014, and first wowed Seattle audiences with his performances of Mahler and Nielsen symphonies. He succeeded Ludovic Morlot as music director, beginning with the 2019-20 season, and now jets back and forth to Europe, as chief conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony and the Swedish Chamber Orchestra, in addition to his duties here.