Things to do in Seattle: Jan. 16 - 22

Hugs not guns: Colin Lensworth as the poet Lensky embraces the titular character (played by John Moore) in “Eugene Onegin” at Seattle Opera. (Sunny Martini)

Eugene Onegin at Seattle Opera

A callow man spurns the tender love of an exceptional young woman, destroys his dearest male friend and is condemned to endure a solitary existence mired in regrets. Such is the lot of the title character (and prescient anti-hero) in Alexander Pushkin’s classic 1833 dramatic poem, “Eugene Onegin,” as well as in the heart-wrenching Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky opera based on it, which premiered in 1879 and is onstage now at McCaw Hall. Esteemed for its gorgeous score, potent emotion and compelling arias, the work receives a sumptuous, expertly performed Seattle Opera production, which in (nearly) all respects fulfills an enduring fable of love’s illusions and delusions. A beacon of 19th century Russian literature, Pushkin was a complex figure in several ways. He was the rare person of African heritage born into Russian nobility. His works were bastions of Russian Romanticism, but variegated with bitter ironies. And his untimely death at 37 was the result of a duel over a woman: an event also central to Eugene Onegin.

In the opening night cast, soprano Marjukka Tepponen and baritone John Moore shone as the lovestruck young Tatanya and the aloof, decadent Onegin, whose reunion, years after their initial meeting, is fraught with passion (and, of course, is doomed). Also excellent are tenor Colin Ainsworth, as Onegin’s unfortunate poet friend Lensky, and David Leigh, whose river-deep bass is perfectly matched to the princely war hero that Tatanya marries. The only off-key performance comes from mezzo-soprano Melody Wilson as Tatyana’s younger sister Olga, who expresses girlish enthusiasm with annoyingly fluttery mannerisms and a surfeit of skipping around. Those missteps mar the opening scene, but fade as the focus shifts and the orchestra swoons and scintillates (under the able baton of Aleksandar Markovic, making his Seattle Opera debut). And the period costumes (designed by Isabella Bywater) and Erhard Rom’s pastel-toned sets (featuring gilded mansions and sweeping landscapes) are pleasures to behold. –M.B.

If you go: Eugene Onegin at Seattle Opera, Jan. 18-19 and 22-25. ($35-$229)