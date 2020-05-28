Editor’s Notebook: Space, and other puzzling frontiers

Neither my husband nor I had a clue as to who might’ve given it to us. We’ve never been rabid puzzle fans; in fact, I often find puzzles annoying. When we spotted a neighbor we thought could’ve been the culprit, we tried to provoke a confession, squinting at her and asking, “Puzzling day, isn’t it? Hmm?” She was mystified by this conversational gambit and left quickly. So like a riddle wrapped in an enigma, we had a puzzle wrapped in a mystery.

Self-isolation has sparked a run on jigsaw puzzles, as people hanker for distractions that have the added benefit of taking the blood pressure down a notch. Puzzling does seem like the perfect emblem of the pandemic: sitting at home, attempting to put the scattered pieces of our world back together, wondering what the complete picture will look like.

The puzzle I received was made by a New York company called Jiggy, founded by a woman who had long loved the meditative quality of puzzles, but deemed the artwork often “lame.” Jiggy seeks to improve the offerings with original designs by women artists from all over — including beautiful works by Seattle illustrators Marisol Ortega, Jess Phoenix and Emma Rapp, who painted “The Astronaut,” my mystery puzzle (currently sold out, waiting list available).

The involvement of local artists increased my interest in puzzles. I learned that Bewilderness Puzzles, based in Monroe, also incorporates work by Northwest artists into its wooden jigsaw puzzles, made with incredibly intricate pieces in the shape of, say, dolphins or aliens, or geometric segments that resemble Tetris. Bewilderness is collaborating with local watercolor artist Erin Darling to make a series of “planet paintings,” which currently include the Milky Way galaxy, our very own Earth, and Mars — the last of which features pieces in the shape of the mother ship from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, NASA’s Curiosity rover and SpaceX’s Starship rocket.